ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A study found that more than 1 in 5 children and adolescents have shown signs of disordered eating.

The study published in JAMA Pediatrics analyzed over 30 studies from 16 counties. It found that 22% of kids between the ages of 6-18 exhibited signs of disordered eating.

Signs can include distorted self-image, strict dietary rules and scrutinizing how much one exercises in relation to eating. These behaviors can progress over time and lead to a person being diagnosed with an eating disorder.

The researchers compiled data by utilizing a widely used questionnaire to screen for eating disorders. They found that girls, older adolescents and those with a higher body mass index (BMI) show the signs at the highest rate.

One of the study’s authors encouraged parents to look out for signs of disordered eating in their children, as well as to get professional help as soon as possible if they notice these behaviors.