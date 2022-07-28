ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new study, 44% of adults in Illinois say they have skipped meals to eat less as grocery bills continue to climb due to rising inflation.

CouponBirds conducted the survey, which featured 3,500 respondents. Forty-four percent said food items are becoming less affordable. That equates to 4,305,926 million people when applied to Illinois’ total population.

West Virginia saw 73% of respondents saying they had eaten less due to food costs, the greatest percentage in the study. Only 22% of South Dakota and Wyoming residents responded that way, the lowest nationwide.

Prices of eggs have risen 32.2% from May 2021 to May 2022; meat, poultry, and fish have risen 14.2%; dairy products are up 11.8%.

Consumer prices have risen the fastest since 1981, according to the U.S. Labor Department.