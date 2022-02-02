Study: Lockdowns had little or no impact on COVID-19 deaths

A commercial business is closed in Sydney on Aug. 13, 2021, as greater Sydney continues a weeks-long COVID-19 lockdown. Japan, Australia and New Zealand all got through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in relatively good shape, but now are taking very divergent paths in dealing with new outbreaks of the fast-spreading delta variant. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

(WTVO) — According to a new study by Johns Hopkins University, lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe had little to no impact in reducing deaths from COVID-19.

“We find no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality,” the researchers wrote.

The lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths by about 0.2%, the study found.

They did have “devastating effects” on the economy and contributed to social issues, it said.

“They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy,” the report said.

“Such a standard benefit-cost calculation leads to a strong conclusion: lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument,” the paper concluded.

Researchers Steve Hanke, Jonas Herby, and Lars Jonung said, “Overall, we conclude that lockdowns are not an effective way of reducing mortality rates during a pandemic, at least not during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The findings did, however, suggest that the closure of bars helped reduce deaths.

“Closing nonessential businesses seems to have had some effect (reducing COVID-19 mortality by 10.6%), which is likely to be related to the closure of bars,” the report said.

Worse, the study found that lockdowns limited the public’s access to outdoor recreational activities, forcing them to meet at less safe indoor locations, concluding, “Indeed, we do find some evidence that limiting gatherings was counterproductive and increased COVID-19 mortality.”