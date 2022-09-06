CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WTVO) — Researchers with the University of Virginia say premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are so prevalent that they represent a “key public health issue globally.”

“Our study demonstrates that premenstrual mood symptoms are incredibly common worldwide,” said study author Jennifer L. Payne, MD, director of the Reproductive Psychiatry Research Program at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

The UVA Health study, published in the Archives of Women’s Mental Health, found that premenstrual symptoms regularly affect women’s day-to-day lives.

“A majority of women reported that their premenstrual symptoms interfered with their everyday life at least some of the time,” Payne said.

Researchers sought 238,000 responses from women 18-55 living in 140 countries via the Flo app, which helps women track their menstrual cycle.

“The incidence of reported premenstrual mood and anxiety symptoms varied significantly by country from a low of 35.1% in Congo to a high of 68.6% in Egypt,” Payne wrote. “Understanding whether differences in biology or culture underlie the country level rates will be an important future research direction.”

The study found that 28.61% of respondents said their symptoms interfered with their everyday life during their menstrual cycle, and included absentmindedness, low libido, sleep changes, gastrointestinal symptoms, weight gain, headaches, sweating or hot flashes, fatigue, hair changes, rashes and swelling.

“There are a number of treatment strategies that are available to treat premenstrual symptoms that interfere with a woman’s everyday functioning,” Payne said. “Increasing awareness of how common these symptoms are, and that if they impact functioning that there are treatments available, will help women improve their quality of life.”