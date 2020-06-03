Study says face mask should be worn during sex to prevent spread of coronavirus

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

(WTVO) — A new study by Harvard University says couples should wear a mask or face covering during sex to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“More than 200 000 people have died of severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2 infection, leading to widespread concern regarding physical morbidity and mortality,” researchers wrote in the Annals of Internal Medicine. “The sexual health implications, however, have received little focus. On the basis of existing data, it appears all forms of in-person sexual contact carry risk for viral transmission.”

According to the study, people who plan on having sex with someone they have not been self-quarantined with should wear a mask, avoid kissing, shower before and after, and clean the space they were in with soap or alcohol wipes.

The study says all sexual activity presents a chance for infection.

The report concluded by saying that abstinence is the safest approach to avoiding spreading the disease, but admitted a recommendation of long-term sexual abstinence is unlikely to be effective.

