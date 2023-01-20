ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to a new study, men who are convinced their penises are smaller than average have a higher desire for fast cars.

The University College London released the study, entitled “Small Penises and Fast Cars: Evidence for a Psychological Link” in which researchers told some subjects that the average penis size was 7 inches and other subjects that it was 4 inches. (The actual average is 5 inches, according to the report).

The test subjects then used a slider to determine how much they wanted fast cars, according to GM Authority. The subjects were also presented with other luxury goods and statistics, to conceal the true nature of the study.

According to the study, younger men under 29 years of age showed little linkage between penis size and the desire for fast cars, but in the 30 and older group, “men who thought they had a relatively small penis rated the sports cars higher,” even into old age.

The study found that, in that group, those who were convinced they were unusually well-endowed became less interested in sports cars.

The researchers added that further experiments would be necessary to see if perceptions of wealth and intelligence also contributed to the “need for speed” among men, but suggested that “perhaps there is just something specific linking cars and penises in the male psyche.”