Study shows marijuana use is rising sharply among seniors over 65

(CNN) — A new health study shows that Marijuana use is rising sharply among seniors over 65.

Baby boomers that eat edibles have doubled between 2015 and 2018 according to the Journal of American Medical Association.

The research found that the use of edibles was the highest among women, racial or ethnic minorities, seniors who were married, college-educated or had mental health issues.

The study’s authors say they were worried about the increase of edible among diabetics which increased 180 percent.

According to the CDC, the effects of marijuana differ from person to person and depend on previous use, biology, gender and how the drug is taken.

