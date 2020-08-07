Study: Smoking weed is not good for your heart

FILE – In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. A new federally funded study found, not surprisingly, that marijuana use in Washington state is up since pot became legal in 2014. The hard, or not-so-hard, evidence was in sewage samples. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(CNN) — New research says marijuana is not good for your heart.

The American Heart Association advises people to avoid smoking or vaping cannabis products.

According to the association, pot “contains components similar to tobacco smoke.”

Some smokers could suffer heart attacks, chest pains and other heart-related illnesses.

Clinical Pharmacologist Robert Page said people who use measured doses of medicinal marijuana may lessen some of the potential harms.

The scientific statement was published in Wednesday’s American Heart Association journal.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

