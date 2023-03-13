ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One out of every six infant deaths is attributed to what is known as “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” (SIDS).

A study published on Monday in the journal “Pediatrics” showed that the rate for Black babies was two times higher than for white babies in 2017, but that number grew to nearly three times higher in 2020.

Researchers said that it could be a reflection of growing disparities from poverty, a limited access to health care and having a stable, safe place for infants to sleep.