Summerfest 2020 postponed until September

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Milwaukee’s Summerfest announced Monday that it’s 2020 event will be moving to September as the nation postpones events due to the coronavirus crisis.

The festival said it will be moving to September 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19.

In a news release, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc, said, “We know there will be many questions and we look forward to sharing details with you in the future. All purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates. More information about rescheduled performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion will follow soon. Please check Summerfest.com frequently for updates.

“All of us at Summerfest look forward to seeing you in September. Until then, I hope you can take some time to listen to your favorite artists and enjoy the magic of music. Please take care of yourself and one another.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

