ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a little over a week until the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in the Super Bowl.

While a lot of people across the country will be watching it on TV, over 60,000 lucky fans will get to watch from the stands. However, it is not cheap.

The lowest priced ticket is just under $4,500, and that is for some pretty bad seats. People who want to get closer to the field are looking at shelling out $7,000-$30,000.

Those watching from home can catch the big game on Fox 39.