Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Destination Illinois
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Rockford PD responds to crash on E. State Street
Making face-coverings fun for kids
Video
Rockford Park District acquires lot of former Rockford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Video
Portion of cannabis tax dollars will go back to local disadvantaged communities
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Senior Salutes
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
IHSA defers Return To Play guidelines to state organizations
Video
Top Stories
Dakota’s Evan Flynn to play ball for Highland Community College
Video
RVC sports seasons pushed back after ruling by the NJCAA
Video
Team MVP Brandon Hagel leads group of IceHogs on Blackhawks’ camp roster
Ken Lee wins his fourth Winnebago County Amateur Championship
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners
National
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 01:23 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 01:23 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners.
Trending Stories
Illinois woman shot and killed by 4-year-old child, who found gun in her car
9 arrested in Rockford motel drug, prostitution raid; business condemned
Video
Rockford City Council takes first step in redeveloping former Rockford Products facility
Video
‘Million Unmasked March’ protest scheduled at Illinois capitol
Illinois court rules media can’t use boy’s autopsy photos from mom’s sentencing
Weather
Illinois bowling alleys sue Pritzker over COVID-19 capacity restrictions
Video
Chicago adds 2 states to travel order requiring travelers to self-quarantine