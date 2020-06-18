WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump’s campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.
The justices rejected administration arguments that the 8-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Taco Bell employee fired over Black Lives Matter mask says it did not violate company policy
- Protesters cleared from ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Portland
- Supreme Court votes to uphold DACA protections
- Parents accused of leaving son with disabilities to live alone for more than a month
- Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!