WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to leave Illinois’ semi-automatic weapons ban in place for now.

The justices heard the case after the National Foundation for Gun Rights and a Naperville gun shop owner asked the court to pause enforcement of the law prior to a final ruling by an appeals court.

The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons. The law’s opponents had asked the court to put the law on hold while a court challenge continues. The court did not comment and no justice publicly dissented.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the ban on sales of military-style firearms and high-capacity magazines in January.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles because they are now considered assault weapons. Long-gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds are also now illegal in Illinois.

Gun owners who own guns on the list may keep them under the new law but must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a primary injunction against Illinois’ semi-automatic weapons ban, meaning the ban can be enforced by the state.

Nine other states and the District of Columbia have gun bans similar to the one in Illinois, according to the gun control group Brady, which tracks the legislation. California, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey and New York also require registration of guns purchased prior to the law while four other states – Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington — do not.

