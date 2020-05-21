Survey: Half of Illinosians say they will miss lockdown life

In this March 27, 2020 photo, Vicktery Zimmerman works from her home in Chicago during the coronavirus-related order to shelter in place. A self-proclaimed extrovert, Zimmerman has come up with workarounds like video calls to help herself deal with the lack of social interaction. (Justin Zimmerman via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Half of Illinois residents surveyed say they will miss staying at home and spending more time with their families, according to a new report.

As Illinois is set to move into Phase 3 of a five-stage reopening plan on May 29th, which would ease some restrictions and reopen most businesses, 46% percent of residents said they would miss parts of living in lockdown.

A third of people say lockdown has brought about a greater community spirit, and about half said they appreciated spending more time with their families.

Twenty-seven percent said they have increased their skills and become more self-sufficient during the stay-at-home time.

Nine percent of respondents said they were grateful for the decrease in pollution, 6% said they were able to work on some home improvements, and 3% said they are having more sleep.

