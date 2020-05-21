Survey: Half of Illinosians say they will miss lockdown life

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Half of Illinois residents surveyed say they will miss staying at home and spending more time with their families, according to a new report.
As Illinois is set to move into Phase 3 of a five-stage reopening plan on May 29th, which would ease some restrictions and reopen most businesses, 46% percent of residents said they would miss parts of living in lockdown.
A third of people say lockdown has brought about a greater community spirit, and about half said they appreciated spending more time with their families.
Twenty-seven percent said they have increased their skills and become more self-sufficient during the stay-at-home time.
Nine percent of respondents said they were grateful for the decrease in pollution, 6% said they were able to work on some home improvements, and 3% said they are having more sleep.
