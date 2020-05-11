Live Now
President Trump holds first coronavirus briefing in two weeks

Survey says 57 is the age you become ‘old’

National
Posted: / Updated:

(WTVO) — Age may be just a number, but according to new survey, 57 is the age at which you officially become elderly.

According to Fox News, the study was commissioned by LetsGetChecked, and asked participants a variety of age related topics. Declining health (39%) was the top worry, with wrinkles (36%), weight gain (36%), gray hair (35%) and hair loss (34%) among other concerns.

Being viewed as “old” was a concern for 33% of respondents.

Forty-five percent said they weren’t actively saving for retirement, with 33% saying they worry about financial problems as they get older.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories