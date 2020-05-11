Survey says 57 is the age you become ‘old’

(WTVO) — Age may be just a number, but according to new survey, 57 is the age at which you officially become elderly.
According to Fox News, the study was commissioned by LetsGetChecked, and asked participants a variety of age related topics. Declining health (39%) was the top worry, with wrinkles (36%), weight gain (36%), gray hair (35%) and hair loss (34%) among other concerns.
Being viewed as “old” was a concern for 33% of respondents.
Forty-five percent said they weren’t actively saving for retirement, with 33% saying they worry about financial problems as they get older.
