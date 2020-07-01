Suspect in disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen kills self as police closed in

KILLEEN, Texas (WTVO) — The suspect at the center of the investigation into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen shot and killed himself early Wednesday as police closed in, authorities said.

According to the Killeen Police Department, police officers, U.S. Marshals and Fort Hood investigators were trying to take the man into custody around 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of E. Rancier Avenue.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that during negotiations, the man pulled a gun and shot himself.

Authorities say human remains were found over the weekend during a search near the Leon River.

Pfc. Guillen’s disappearance is being treated as a criminal investigation after she went missing April 22.

Family members told Army officials that Guillen told them she’d been sexually harassed by her superiors. But Guillen didn’t report the harassment because she was afraid of retaliation, said Natalie Khawam, the family’s attorney.

Guillen was last seen at a Fort Hood parking lot wearing a black T-shirt and purple workout pants.

A tip led a search team, including Texas EquuSearch, to the Leon River last week, but they didn’t discover anything. Meanwhile, Guillen’s car, keys and wallet were all left behind in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day on April 22, and her phone is missing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

