MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVO) — Jerome Nichols, 24, and an unidentified second suspect are accused of kidnapping an amputee from his wheelchair, shooting him to death, and leaving his body in a field, according to prosecutors.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich alleges Nichols and another man kidnapped Ramarreao Prince Akins, 41, outside a grocery store on August 12, 2021.

According to WHBQ, Weirich said Nichols and the other suspect punched and slapped Akin before taking him from his wheelchair at gunpoint and putting him in a Saturn SUV.

His wheelchair was left at the scene.

Akins was shot more than six times, the medical examiner said.

Two days later, a father and son found Akin’s body in a field in the 2000 block of West Shelby Drive.

Nichols was arrested a month later and has been charged with Premeditated First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in the Perpetration of a Kidnapping, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon, and Especially Aggravated Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Authorities say they are still working to identify the second suspect in the murder.