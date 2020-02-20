Tanker truck overturns, fire engulfs both sides of Indiana highway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Fire and emergency teams are responding to a large fire on I-70 near I-465 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officials said a semi tanker overturned and dumped fuel on the ramp.

The driver of the semi was reportedly pulled out by three good Samaritans, and was taken to the hospital.

Police also expect the clean up to be extensive and it will affect rush hour traffic. Engineers from INDOT will inspect the bridge where this crash occurred.

Indianapolis Fire Department is on scene and handling the fire, according to ISP.

Police said drivers in the area should expect long delays, and commuters are asked to avoid the area altogether.

Indianapolis Public Schools issued the following statement for families impacted by travel:

Due to a fire on the city’s eastside that has closed I-465 and I-70, some IPS bus routes may experience delays this afternoon. Students whose routes run through the eastside may arrive home later than scheduled. For more information, please call 317-226-4000.