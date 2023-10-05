MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WTVO) — A Florida high school science teacher was arrested on Tuesday after police allege he invited a teenage student to his home and drugged the student with beer, wine and marijuana edibles before sexually assaulting him.

Dmitri Kostyunina, 50, was charged with one count of sexual battery on a person older than 12 but less than 18 and one count of causing delinquency, the Mount Dora Police Department announced on Facebook Thursday.

The incident occurred in early September, according to Law and Crime. The victim reportedly told investigators that Kostyunina invited him to his home and “performed sexual acts on him.”

The victim alleged that Kostyunina put on a movie and served him wine and chocolate, which the boy described as having a “weird taste.” He later “felt very confused” after consuming the product.

Kostyunina allegedly offered the boy a massage multiple times before the assault, according to court documents.

The 50-year-old reportedly admitted to investigators that he provided “wine, bee (Blue Moon) and chocolate edibles” to the boy and that he later took part in a “sexual encounter” with the juvenile.

Kostyunina was booked into the Lake County Jail Tuesday evening, where he remains without bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to Law and Crime. He was placed on administrative leave by the high school for the duration of the investigation.