ST. CLAIR, Mo. (WTVO) — The Missouri teacher known to her students as Brianna Coppage, 28, and her OnlyFans followers as BrooklinLoveXXX, has resigned, according to school officials.

Coppage was placed on leave last month after the school learned about her account on the pornography site OnlyFans.

“It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered,” Coppage said. “Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming.”

She recently tendered her resignation, Superintendent Kyle Kruse told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Coppage said she joined OnlyFans to supplement her teaching salary, which is $42,000. She said she made $8,000 to $10,000 per month on the adult website.

She told the Dispatch she suspected the school district was notified after she and her husband appeared with two other OnlyFans performers who have a substantial following.

She said she has no plans to stop posting on the site and will now pursue her OnlyFans career full time.