(WTVO) — Some 300,000 public school teachers and other staff left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022, leading to a shortage of educators in the workforce.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Data, that number represents a 3% reduction in teachers nationwide.

A National Education Association poll conducted this year found that 55% of teachers said they would leave education sooner than planned, up from 37% in August.

According to the Wall Street Journal, teachers say they are worn down by COVID-19 pandemic-era remote learning, masking policies, understaffed classrooms, and political battles over curriculum.

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May also contributed to worries about gun violence, the outlet reported.