Teen burglar dies after Illinois resident applies chokehold in house break-in

URBANA, Ill. (AP) – A teenager who was put in a chokehold during a home invasion in Urbana has died, police said Friday.
Davontae Brown, 15, of Champaign, died at a hospital Friday. He lost consciousness at the scene Tuesday night, The News-Gazette reported.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said no charges would be filed against the 25-year-old resident. She said he was acting appropriately in defense of his home.
Police said Brown was one of three teens who forced their way into a home with a gun. The two others were arrested.
