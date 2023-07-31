COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old rising star in the sport of mountain biking was killed over the weekend after being hit by a car.

USA Cycling announced Magnus White had died on Sunday, July 30th. White was preparing to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships that takes place August 10th in Glasgow, Scotland.

He was struck by a car during a bike ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

According to USA Cycling, White was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene, saying “his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community.”

White won the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships and raced in the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas after a full season with the USA Cycling National Team in the European Cyclocross.

In Summer 2023, he earned a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championships Team.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time,” USA Cycling wrote.