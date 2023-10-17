NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — A teenage girl was killed Tuesday morning after collapsing onto the tracks at a Queens subway station and was hit by an oncoming train.

According to the New York Daily News, police said the victim, believed to be about 18, may have fainted.

Police initially said the girl was believed to be 10-years-old, but later clarified the victim’s age.

According to authorities, she was waiting for a train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station before stumbling onto the tracks around 6:30 a.m. and directly in the path of an oncoming train.

Reports from the scene say surveillance cameras showed the teen peering over the edge of the platform, looking for the train, before apparently fainting and falling onto the tracks below.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an accident.