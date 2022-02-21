NEW ENGLAND (WTVO) — A 19-year-old New England student had both legs and parts of his fingers amputated after developing sepsis after eating a friend’s leftover noodles.

According to WFLA, the student, identified as “JC” in a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine, began experiencing nausea and abdominal pain after eating rice, chicken, and lo mein noodles leftover from a restaurant meal.

The teen was taken to the emergency room by his friend after his skin became discolored.

The study said the teen’s skin was warm and dry with a “mottled appearance,” and he experienced chills, chest pain, shortness of breath, and blurry vision before vomiting a fluid that was red-brown in color.

The friend also vomited after eating the same meal but did not get progressively sicker.

After being hospitalized, the teen’s condition reportedly became worse as he was put on oxygen and a purple rash developed.

Doctors tested his blood and discovered Neisseria meningitidis, a sometimes fatal form of sepsis, which caused his blood to clot.

Physicians cut off both of the teen’s legs below the knee, as well as part of his fingers.

Doctors later discovered the student had missed a booster shot of the meningococcal vaccine when he was 16.

A YouTube video explaining the case was posted February 16th and has since gone viral.