FORT WORTH, Texas (WTVO) — Sixteen year-old Riley Leon was driving home from an interview at Whataburger when a tornado flipped his pickup truck over on its side.

The video of the truck driving through the tornado has gone viral.

Now, a Chevrolet dealership in Fort Worth says they will give him a brand new Silverado this weekend.

According to KVUE, video of the incident was shot by storm chaser Brian Emfinger on March 21st as Texas suffered a tornado outbreak.

“He was in shock; he was crying,” said Ruben Briones, who said he helped the driver of the red pickup truck seen flipping over on Highway 290 in Elgin, Texas.

“I didn’t feel it I didn’t saw it,” said Leon. “Supposedly there were sirens going on but I didn’t hear it.”

Leon only suffered minor injuries, but the truck’s windows were blown out, the side panels dented and scraped, and the rearview mirrors torn off, according to KXAN.

Now, Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet says it will gift the teen a new truck on March 26th.