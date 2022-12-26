A teenager has died after falling into an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County, Virginia, according to local authorities.

Local news reported that emergency services responded to a water rescue at a pond at the Piedmont Club golf course in Haymarket, Virginia, at about 10pm on Saturday.

Firefighters pulled the 19-year-old out off the pond and transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report added.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @KenKocher shows several police and first-responder vehicles at the scene.

Prince William County’s Fire and Rescue issued a warning to stay off the ice in the area.

Credit: @KenKocher via Storyful