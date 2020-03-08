Tennessee family gifted special needs van after tornado

NASHVILLE (CNN) – People across middle Tennessee are dealing with the aftermath of that string of deadly tornadoes.

But communities are rallying and helping each other out.

Like one woman who now has a new special-needs van, thanks to generous strangers.

“On Easter 2017, when her and her fiancee at the time were riding a four-wheeler and was going up a hill and it flipped and broke her neck and paralyzed her from her chest down.”

It’s the day that changed their lives, and their daughter Brittany’s forever.

Until Tuesday when the Davis family lost their home and the van they had saved up for months for and used to get Brittany around, was destroyed.

“Since everything came crashing down and I’ve just been worried you know how we would be able to get another one,” Brittany Overfield said.

But the community in Donelson and people all over saw their need through a GoFund Me page and stepped up to raise some $34,000 for a van.

“This is like beauty from the ashes,” Melissa Davis, Brittany’s mother, said.

“Just praying that God would send someone or a way for us to get another van and that’s what y’all have done, yall have answered our prayers,” Brittany said.

Its more than just a van for this 24-year-old.

Its a part of her life that lets her escape.

“Without having my legs, you know being able to walk you know pretty much stuck in here all the time,” Brittany said.

But stuck no more … Brittany will be back visiting her family’s Donelson home that lays in pieces.

But she says through her faith and people who are helping, their family and others will get through this.

“There’s always going to be people who you least expect to come and be that light for you and to help you in that time of need,” Brittany said.



