NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity.

The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the plan.

Nashville Electric Service, Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, Dickson Electric, Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation are included in the blackouts, according to The Tennessean.

More than 24,000 customers of Nashville Electric Service were without power on Friday morning.

“The temperature at Nashville has dropped to -1°F. This is the first time we’ve been below zero since 2/5/1996,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

Wind chills in the region are expected to remain below zero, possibly until Sunday.