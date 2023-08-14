CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities in Chicago have apprehended a fugitive, wanted on charges of funding terrorist organizations, who was released into the U.S. after crossing the southern border illegally.

According to The Center Square, the Venezuelan national was first arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Luis, Arizona in April 2021.

He was issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge and released.

Four months later, authorities in Valencia, Venezuela issued a warrant for his arrest on “charges of continuous fraud, money laundering and association regarding organized crime and financing of terrorism.”

On August 8th, 2023, he was arrested in Chicago.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) said, “ERO Chicago is committed to apprehending those who mistakenly believe they can commit crimes and unlawfully hide from justice here,” ERO Chicago acting Field Office Director LaDeon Francis said. “Those who engage in fraud and funding terrorism must be held accountable for their crimes – especially those who have also openly violated our federal immigration law.”

According to a report from the Inspector General, another terrorist suspect was released by Border Patrol agents in Arizona. He entered the country as part of a group pretending to be a family unit on April 17th, 2022, and was arrested in Palm Springs, California on May 6th, 2022.