ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tesla has dropped the price on its two most expensive models in an effort to drive demand.

The company’s website showed that the Model S has been reduced $5,000, while the top of the line Model X is $10,000 cheaper.

Sticker prices for the basic and performance versions of the cars still range from about $90,000 to $110,000. Those models made up just 4% of all Teslas sold last year.

Earlier price cuts on the less expensive Model 3 and Model Y crossover spurred orders in January.