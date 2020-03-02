Texas hospital shares photos of ‘Leaplings’ babies born on Leap Day

(CNN) — The Woman’s Hospital in Texas posted cute pictures of several “Leap Day” babies born on Feb. 29.

The hospital staff is calling them “Leaplings” and as you can see, they were all dressed up in froggy costumes to play along with the rare holiday.

Leap Day comes around once every four years.

It was created to synchronize the calendar year with the solar year.

People with a Leap Day birthday making up only about .07% of the population.

So definitely a very special birthday for these Leap Day babies!

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.