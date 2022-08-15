KILLEEN, Texas (WTVO) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 52-year-old Texas woman who was shot and killed while visiting her son’s grave.

According to the Killeen Police Department, officers were called to the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories, in the 13000 block of State Highway 195 at 5:03 p.m. on March 22nd and found two gunshot victims.

The woman, later identified as Yolanda N’Gaojia, died nearly two hours later from her injuries. The second victim was treated and released at the scene.

According to KXXV, N’Gaojia was visiting the grave of her son, Amir, on what would have been his 22nd birthday. He died on January 1st.

On August 13th, police announced the arrest of Christian Lamar Weston as the suspect. He has been charged with First Degree Murder and Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon.