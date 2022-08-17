A Texas lawmaker has filed a resolution to make the Bible the official state book of Texas. (Photo: Getty Images)

KELLER, Texas (WTVO) — A school district in Texas is removing books from classrooms and libraries, including the Bible and an Anne Frank adaptation.

The books were removed after being challenged last year. A committee of parents and staff will review the books which had received complaints to determine if they should be permanently emoved, after the district adopted new policies to make sure the books are age and grade appropriate, according to the Star-Telegram.

The Keller Independent School District adopted the new policies last week, which include putting books up for 30 days of public review before they are purchased for libraries, or removing books from shelves while they are reviewed.

“Right now, Keller ISD’s administration is asking our campus staff and librarians to review books that were challenged last year to determine if they meet the requirements of the new policy,” according to a statement sent to the Texas Tribune.

Forty-one books were on the list. They included “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” and “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe.

The committee was formed after parents found “Gender Queer” in district libraries, and subsequently challenged 850 books about race and sexuality, with parents asking how many similar books were on campuses.

The books tagged for removal include:

“Out Of Darkness,” Ashley Hope Perez

“The Bluest Eye,” Toni Morrison

“Afterward,” Jennifer Mathieu

“Moxie,” Jennifer Mathieu

“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” George Johnson

“We Are The Ants,” Shawn David Hutchinson

“Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts),” L.C. Rosen

“This One Summer,” Mariko Tamaki

“Weird Girl and What’s His Name,” Megan Brothers

“Infinity Reaper, Infinity Cycle,” Adam Silvera

“More Happy Than Not,” Adam Silvera

“Flamer,” Mike Curato

“George,” Alex Gino

“I Am Jazz,” Jazz Jennings

“A Court of Mist and Fury,” Sarah Maas

“Last Night at the Telegraph Club,” Malinda Lo

“Walter Mosley, 47,” Walter Mosley

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” Jess Andrews

“The Breakaways,” Cathy G. Johnson

“Go With The Flow,” Karen Schneemann

“l8r, g8r,” Lauren Myracle

“Gender Queer,” Maia Kobabe

“The Storm in the Barn,” Matt Phelan

“Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” Alison Bechdel

“King and Dragonflies,” Kacen Callender

“What Girls Are Made Of,” Elana K. Arnold

“Girls Like Us,” Gail Giles

“So You’re Being Publicly Shamed,” Jon Ronson

“Milk and Honey,” Rupi Kaur

“Keeping You a Secret,” July Anne Peters

“If You Could Be Mine,” Sara Farizan

“Tricks,” Ellen Hopkins

“Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation,” Ari Folman and David Polonsky

The Bible (all versions)

“Empire of the Storms,” Sara J. Maas

“A Court of Thorns and Roses,” Sara J. Maas

“Red Hood,” Elana Arnold

“Feral Sins,” Suzanne Wright

“Lucky,” Alice Sebold

“A Court of Frost and Starlight,” Sarah J. Maas

“A Court of Wings and Ruin,” Sara J. Maas