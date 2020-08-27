Texas teacher placed on leave after posting Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ posters in virtual classroom

Taylor Lifka, an advanced English teacher at Roma High School, set up her virtual classroom to resemble her physical class. After she posted a picture of the class on social media, the image spread online and Lifka was swiftly placed on administrative leave. Credit: Taylor Lifka

ROMA, Texas (WTVO) — A teacher in Texas was placed on leave after parents complained after she posted Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ posters in her virtual classroom.

According to the Texas Tribune, teacher Taylor Lifka, who teaches advanced English at Roma High School, said she displayed a collage of posters in her virtual classroom similar to those in her real-life classroom.

One read “Black Lives Matter” and another included a rainbow flag. Yet another had a phrase written in Spanish which highlighted solidarity between black and brown people.

Reports say a school official told Lifka to take down the signs one day prior to the start of class, and when she refused, she was place on paid leave.

“My assistant principal told me, ‘Please take the posters down.’ I guess once that happened, I knew that it might be a rocky road, but considering being put on leave? I never really thought that that was going to be their first step,” she said in an interview with The Texas Tribune.

School officials said several parents and community members filed complaints over the posters.

Lifka was told she could return to class and keep the posters, as long as they did “not come to overly disrupt or detract from the educational process or the learning environment.”

“This action was not intended to reflect any form of punishment or admonishment towards Ms. Lifka but was purely driven by a need to review the circumstances and come to a sound resolution for all persons involved,” the Roma Independent School District said in a statement Wednesday.

But, Lifka says she won’t return until the district commits to supporting “anti-racist policies and tolerance in our classrooms.”

A screenshot of Lifka’s virtual classroom was shared online by Republican Marian Knowlton, who is running for a seat in the House.

Knowlton used Lifka’s photos as an example of how the education system is “radicalizing” students with “leftist indoctrination.”

Knowlton later deleted the Facebook post after she said she was harassed online.

An online petition to reinstate Lifka has collected more than 30,000 signatures.

The Roma High School Student Council released a public statement calling Lifka’s suspension “unjust.”

“To see what my kids have done with their voice over this is just unspeakable. That’s the teaching moment,” Lifka said. “Don’t ever doubt that your voice matters because there is power in the people, and there is the power to your voice and what you have to say.”

