ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Fourth of July often conjures celebrated ideals of America, like freedom and prosperity.

However, one ice cream company used the holiday to bring awareness to a less-positive aspect of American history: the acquisition of land formerly occupied by Native American tribes.

In a July 4 tweet, Ben and Jerry’s called for Mt. Rushmore and land surrounding the national memorial to be returned to the Lakota people, citing the land had been stolen.

“The US exists on stolen land. We have to acknowledge that—today and every day. In the case of Mount Rushmore, the Supreme Court already did! This Fourth of July, it’s time to return that sacred place to the Lakota. Let’s make it a day that embraces freedom and justice for all,” the statement concluded.

Ownership of the land surrounding Mt. Rushmore has been contested since at least 1877, when an act of Congress “effected a taking of tribal property which had been set aside by the Fort Laramie Treaty for the Sioux’ exclusive occupation.”

In 1980, the Supreme Court held the tribe required compensation for the land. Natives have refused to accept the compensation that now totals close to $2 billion.

“But our connection to the Black Hills is not a monetary one,” said South Dakota State Senator Red Dawn Foster told the Guardian. “Our main concern is that the land not be desecrated and we be allowed to resume our role as stewards of the land – that is our purpose as Lakota.”

Ben and Jerry’s statement received a mix response, with some comparing the company to Bud Light producer Anheuser-Busch.

“Make @benndjerrys Bud Light again,” read one tweet.

The Vermont-based ice cream manufacturer has become notorious for its progressive values. The company has released statements on gun control, climate change and wealth inequality, among others.