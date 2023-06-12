QUINTANA, Tex. (WTVO) — A Texas community is confused after thousands of dead fish washed up onto a local beach.

Officials warned the public to stay away after thousands of fish, mostly menhaden, “[washed[ up by the thousands,” according to Quintana Beach County Park. This lead to high levels of bacteria in the water.

While the majority of the fish were cleared up by Sunday, there were ones that machinery could not get to.

“High tides over the next couple of days should sift the rest down into the sand and bury them,” park officials said. “It wouldn’t hurt to give it a couple more days to let everything settle out before making that beach trip.”

The fish died due to low dissolved oxygen levels, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Kills and Spills Team as reported by USA Today. Calm seas, warm water and cloudy skies also contributed.

“If there isn’t enough oxygen in the water, fish can’t ‘breathe,’” the team said.

It becomes hard for menhaden to receive enough oxygen if the water temperature rises above 70 degrees. They also need waves to survive, which is one way that oxygen enters the water. Beaches in the area have experience calm seas over the past three weeks, leading to a decrease in oxygen levels.

“Shallow waters warm more quickly than deeper, so if a school of menhaden are trapped in the shallows as the water begins to heat, the fish will start to suffer from hypoxia,” park officials said.

Oxygen can also enter the water through photosynthesis, but the dissolved oxygen concentration might have been decreased due to the amount of cloudy days.

“We’ve had a lot of overcast days,” park officials said. “It was the perfect storm to deplete the oxygen levels inshore.”