Thousands will receive help to pay for COVID-19 related funerals

In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left, funeral director Robert L. Albritten, foreground right, place a casket into a hearse in Dawson, Ga. In a Feb. 25-March 1, 2021 poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Nearly 75% of the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 are not taking advantage of a Funeral Assistance Program.

Studies showed that 226,000 people applied for federal money to help pay for funeral costs. It may sound like a lot, but there have been 800,000 deaths attributed to the virus in the U.S. since January 2020. The federal government paid out nearly $1.5 billion in benefits.

In order to receive the funeral assistance funds, families must submit a death certificate indicating COVID-19 as the cause of death.