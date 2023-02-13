UPDATE: MSU Police and Public Safety have announced that the suspected shooter has been found dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WTVO) — Three people were killed in a mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday, according to the campus’ police force.

MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted the news at 10:36 p.m. They had already confirmed that five additional people had been transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect; a Black man shorter in stature wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.

Photo: Suspect in MSU shooting (Courtesy MSU Police and Public Safety)

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…