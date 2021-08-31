Three dead, suspect killed by police in mass shooting at Illinois mobile home park

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating after troopers said Normal Police officers shot and killed the suspect of a deadly shooting.

In a news release, troopers stated Normal officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to a reported active shooter near North Lambert Drive and East Lindbergh Boulevard. When officers got there, they found multiple people who had been shot. They also located the suspect, who had a gun.

Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to troopers.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder was called to the scene. She pronounced three people dead at the scene. Those individuals were:

  • 66-year-old Ronald Reiner
  • 64-year-old Sharon Reiner
  • 59-year-old Julie Davis

Three more people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Troopers said one of those three people had life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police, the McLean County Coroner’s Office as well as the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate this situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories