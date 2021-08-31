Three dead, suspect killed by police in mass shooting at Illinois mobile home park

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating after troopers said Normal Police officers shot and killed the suspect of a deadly shooting.

In a news release, troopers stated Normal officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to a reported active shooter near North Lambert Drive and East Lindbergh Boulevard. When officers got there, they found multiple people who had been shot. They also located the suspect, who had a gun.

Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to troopers.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder was called to the scene. She pronounced three people dead at the scene. Those individuals were:

66-year-old Ronald Reiner

64-year-old Sharon Reiner

59-year-old Julie Davis

Three more people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Troopers said one of those three people had life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police, the McLean County Coroner’s Office as well as the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate this situation.