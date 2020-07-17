Three people, including baby, shot overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) — Three people, including a baby, are recovering after a shooting incident Thursday night in Chicago.
The five-month-old suffered a graze wound and is in stable condition.
The other victims, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old, are also stabilized.
Chicago police have two people in custody, and recovered two guns.
There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.
