Three people, including baby, shot overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) — Three people, including a baby, are recovering after a shooting incident Thursday night in Chicago.

The five-month-old suffered a graze wound and is in stable condition.

The other victims, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old, are also stabilized.

Chicago police have two people in custody, and recovered two guns.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

