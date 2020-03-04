Three people killed in central Illinois plane crash identified

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police have identified the three people killed in a small plane crash near Lincoln on Tuesday morning.

Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wisconsin, and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana were killed when their plane crashed at approximately 08:49 a.m. The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of I-55.

The airplane was traveling from Bloomington.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

