ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jews, Christians and Muslims all celebrated hope this weekend in a rare holiday crossover.

It only happens every 30 years that Passover, Easter and Ramadan coincide. Three different holidays in three different religions.

Although they all have different beliefs, each of the holidays are a time of reflection and renewal. They all revolve around similar themes of love and community.

“I think all of those are, really, celebrations of the love of God for us,” said Bishop Earl Boyea of St. Mary Cathedral. “If we would only listen to that and believe that about one another, we could, with God’s grace, overcome so many of the difficulties and triumphs that we face and the divisions that we have.”

While Easter celebrates the resurrection of Christ, Passover recounts the Jewish people’s exodus from enslavement in Egypt and Ramadan commemorates when the prophet Mohammed first received the first verses of the Qur’an in Mecca.