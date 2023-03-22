MARATHON, Fla. (WTVO) — A couple ended up in handcuffs — not the fuzzy kind — after inviting a “disrespectful” woman over for a threesome, according to police.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a complaint on March 6th from a woman named Della Draper, 29, who claimed to have been beaten by a couple after she accepted an invitation to join them at their house for a sexual threesome.

Citing arrest records, The Smoking Gun reported that Steven Lopez, 31, met Draper while working as a taxi driver. Lopez said he was in an open relationship with Angela Vazquez, 20, and invited Draper over to have sex with them.

During sex, Vazquez claimed that Draper became “very disrespectful” toward the couple, and told police she “told Steven he had a ‘little dick’ and his wife had a ‘stank pussy,'” according to the police report.

Draper complained to police that Vazquez “tried to dominate her sexually inside the house.”

The couple then asked Draper to leave the house, but she retreated to the couch and refused to move, both Lopez and Vazquez told police.

Draper said Lopez then grabbed her by the hair and threw her against a wall, and the couple both threw her outside. Draper claimed Vazquez then repeatedly punched her.

However, in Lopez and Vazquez’s version of events, Draper got into her car and then reversed toward the door of the home where the couple was standing, striking Vazquez on the leg. Lopez then picked up a cinderblock and threw it through the back window of the vehicle, he told police.

Draper then returned to the house and tried to punch Vazquez but missed, and Vazquez said she returned the blow, knocking Draper to the ground and telling her to leave the property.

She then reportedly left the residence in her car but parked down the street and Lopez went running after her, but she left before he reached her vehicle.

Lopez was charged with a felony of throwing a deadly missile; Vazquez was charged with battery.

Draper was not arrested for the incident, but — two days later she was arrested for hitting a man in the face with a glass vase filled with gravel and rocks. According to The Smoking Gun, the 31-year-old victim was identified by police as the father of her children.

Police also said she was out on bond for another crime a year earlier in which she resisted arrest after being pulled over.

In July 2022, she was the passenger in an SUV driver by a 39-year-old female friend; when the pair were pulled over, Draper allegedly tried to toss an open bottle of tequila. When police found drug paraphernalia beneath her seat, she fought the arresting officers.

She was charged with battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

According to court records, the arresting officer reported that as Draper and her friend were being driven to the Key West jail, they “began engaging in romantic acts” in the back of the squad car.

The officer stopped the car and moved Draper’s handcuffs so her hands were behind her back, at which point she pulled her bathing suit to one side and asked “Do you want to see my asshole?”