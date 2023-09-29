(WTVO) — Ticket prices to this Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs are surging on reports that pop star Taylor Swift will be attending the game.

Swift is rumored to be going to the game in support of the Chief’s Travis Kelce.

According to CNN, ticket prices have gone up more than 40%, and the largest number of tickets website TickPick says it has sold in a single day for a Chiefs game all season.

Since rumors of the pair’s romantic relationship surfaced, sales of Kelce’s jersey experienced a nearly 400% spike in sales.

Neither Swift or Kelce has actually confirmed they are dating.

Swift went to a Chief’s game last Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium and watched Kelce score a touchdown from a private suite with his family.

Following the Chiefs’ victory, the two were spotted walking side-by-side in a now-viral video captured by WGN.

Kelce addressed the much-speculated relationship on his “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, a show he does with his brother, Jason.

Toward the end of their discussion, Kelce said he won’t be talking much about his relationship or personal life going forward.