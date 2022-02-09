(WTVO) — TikTok will ban content that identifies transgendered people by their pre-transition names or pronouns, the company said Tuesday.

TikTok updated its community guidelines following pressure from LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD, and UltraViolet, a national gender justice group, according to NBC News. GLAAD had listed TikTok on its list of social media platforms “unsafe for LGBTQ users.”

TikTok says it will ban “deadnaming” – referring to a transgender person’s pre-transition name – and “misgendering,” meaning the use of pronouns other than those preferred by the individual.

The company also said it would ban content that promotes “conversion therapy programs,” which claim to “convert” an LGBTQ person to heterosexuality.

“Though these ideologies have long been prohibited on TikTok, we’ve heard from creators and civil society organizations that it’s important to be explicit in our Community Guidelines,” TikTok’s Cormac Keenan said in a statement.“On top of this, we hope our recent feature enabling people to add their pronouns will encourage respectful and inclusive dialogue on our platform.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the LGBTQ community reported widespread online harassment, with 64% of respondents to a survey saying they had experienced online hatred, compared to 46% of Muslims, 36% of Jews, and a third of Black, Latino, and Asian-Americans.