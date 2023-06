(WTVO) — Time is running out for more than one million Americans who have yet to claim their tax refunds.

There is a total of $1.5 billion in refund cash still waiting to be claimed, according to the IRS.

The unclaimed tax refunds are for Americans who did not file in 2020 for the 2019 tax year. The average tax return in 2020 was around $900, but some people could get even more than that because of the “Earned Income Tax Credit.”

Taxpayers who are owed money must file by July 17.