The festive season kicked off in New York City on Saturday, November 12, as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived to the area from upstate New York.

The Norway spruce, believed to be about 85 to 90 years old, was donated by the Lebowitz family, the Glens Falls Chronicle reported.

Timelapse footage captured by Twitter user @KellyrKopp shows the tree being hoisted and put into place at Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday morning.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 30, according to the Rockefeller Center website.

Credit: @KellyrKopp via Storyful