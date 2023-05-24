(WTVO) — Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, has died, according to reports.

The Guardian reported that Turner died after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland.

A statement released by her U.K. representative, Bernard Doherty, said, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee, and gained fame as part of the Ike & Turner Revue.

She sold more than 180 million albums and won 12 GRAMMY Awards.

Her biggest hits included “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer,” and “The Best.” She also starred in “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” and provided the theme song “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).”

Her life story was told in the 1993 biopic, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” which starred Angela Bassett and Larry Fishburne, and a 2021 Broadway musical, “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.”